HIGH POINT — How much would you pay for a used pair of sneakers that have been festering in a High Point woman’s attic for nearly 30 years?
Would you pay $45,000?
That’s the current bid for a pair of frayed Converse high-tops worn by Michael Jordan during his historic freshman season of basketball at the University of North Carolina.
The shoes — white with Carolina-blue trim, size 12½, with the superstar’s iconic number 23 scrawled on the tongue tag and with his autograph on both heels — are being auctioned off to benefit the Tar Heel basketball program.
So why have the sneakers, which would be considered a treasure for any sports memorabilia collector, been languishing in a High Point attic all these years?
Well, frankly, it’s because Mary Eliza Duckett is, by her own admission, a bit of a pack rat.
“My children give me the hardest time, because I never throw anything away,” Duckett confesses. “But now you see what can happen. I’m just glad I never took those shoes to Goodwill or put them in the trash. I do wish I’d taken better care of them, though.”
Duckett, who was unmarried at the time, received the shoes from her future brother-in-law, Chuck Duckett, in 1982, a few months after Jordan sank the game-winning shot to give the Tar Heels a national championship over Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas. Chuck Duckett was the student manager of the 1982 team, and Jordan had given the sneakers to him. He, in turn, gave the shoes to his future sister-in-law.
“I have younger brothers who are big UNC fans,” Mary Eliza explains, “so he said, ‘Take these — they’ll get a kick out of them.’ So that’s how I ended up with them.”
And for the past 40 years, as Jordan was busy staking his claim as the greatest basketball player in history, his shoes have been stashed away out of sight — the last 29 of those years in Duckett’s attic, since she and her husband, Chip, moved to High Point in 1993.
“They weren’t even in a box,” Duckett says. “They’ve just been sitting in my hot attic all these years. They were pretty torn up.”
Duckett had more or less forgotten about the sneakers until she recently heard about a pair of Air Jordans from his NBA rookie season selling at auction for more than $400,000.
“I pulled the shoes out and reminded Chuck that I still had them, and I sent him a picture of them,” she says.
Soon afterward, the UNC championship team held its 40-year reunion in Chapel Hill, and Chuck showed the picture to Jordan. Realizing their value, sentimental and monetary, Chuck offered to give the shoes back to Jordan, but he declined, instead suggesting Chuck might want to sell them.
Together, they agreed to put the shoes up for auction — after Jordan autographed them, of course — and give half the proceeds to the Tar Heel basketball program.
“The rest will probably go to charity,” Mary Eliza Duckett says.
The shoes are being auctioned by Heritage Auctions (HA.com), with bidding continuing through Sunday.
As of Tuesday evening, the high bid was $45,000, but there’s plenty of time for the bids to go higher. As Jordan himself famously said, “The ceiling is the roof.”
