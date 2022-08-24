HPTNWS-08-24-22 SNEAKERS.jpg

These Converse sneakers, worn by Michael Jordan during his freshman season as a Tar Heel, have been in a High Point woman’s attic for nearly 30 years. Jordan recently autographed the shoes, and the shoes are being auctioned by Heritage Auctions.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — How much would you pay for a used pair of sneakers that have been festering in a High Point woman’s attic for nearly 30 years?

Would you pay $45,000?

Trending Videos