HIGH POINT — The remnants of what’s now Hurricane Ian could bring steady, heavy rain to the greater High Point area this weekend.
The time frame and levels of precipitation will depend on the path of the storm after Ian makes it onto the U.S. mainland in Florida, but based on the forecast path on Tuesday, between 1 and 3 inches of rain could fall in the Piedmont Triad this weekend, with pockets of heavier precipitation, said Brian Slocum, meteorologist with WXII-TV. Rain brought on by Ian could start late Friday evening and continue through Sunday.
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane and was expected to intensify into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore today in Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. Damaging winds and flooding are expected across the entire peninsula as Ian moves north, reaching into Georgia, South Carolina and other parts of the Southeast between Friday and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Damaging winds shouldn’t be an immediate threat in the Triad because the storm won’t be as organized by the time it gets this far, Slocum said.
“Once the storm starts moving northward over land it will lose some intensity,” he said. “That will help in the potential wind impact. It will have several days over land to weaken before it reaches here.”
The storm should produce steady rainfall with heavier periods of precipitation, which means rain totals would vary across the region, Slocum told The Enterprise.
Area high schools were taking the precaution of moving up football games to Thursday night from Friday evening to accommodate the storm.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday how the hurricane might affect gasoline and oil prices, as any spike in prices would depend on whether the storm threatens petroleum production operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
“Low demand and lower oil prices should continue to help take the pressure off rising gas prices,” said Tiffany Wright, public relations officer with AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “But depending on Hurricane Ian’s track, oil production could get disrupted and impact the larger coastal refineries.”
