DAVIDSON COUNTY — The N.C. Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on part of Interstate 85 in Davidson County for one week for a maintenance project starting next week.
Beginning Monday, a single lane of southbound I-85 will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at alternating sites between mile markers 88 and 89 to allow crews to repair voids under concrete slabs along the interstate. Crews will pump concrete grout under the slabs to prevent them from moving out of alignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.