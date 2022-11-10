HIGH POINT — Crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close one of the ramps at Interstate 85 Business and S. Main Street for two years starting tonight as part of a reconfiguration of the interchange.

The ramp from northbound I-85 Business, now known as U.S. 29, to Main Street will close at 10 p.m. today and will not reopen until November 2024.

