HIGH POINT — Crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close one of the ramps at Interstate 85 Business and S. Main Street for two years starting tonight as part of a reconfiguration of the interchange.
The ramp from northbound I-85 Business, now known as U.S. 29, to Main Street will close at 10 p.m. today and will not reopen until November 2024.
The long-term closure is necessary so crews can construct a new ramp.
A detour is marked for drivers to reach S. Main Street. Drivers should be cautious and alert when approaching the area.
The N.C. Department of Transportation announced details about the project this past March, when the agency awarded a contract for construction. The project was estimated to cost $25.3 million.
The work primarily involves replacing the highway bridge dating from the 1950s, widening S. Main Street to add turn lanes and bringing the interchange up to current design standards.
