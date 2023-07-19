TRIAD – Traffic going south on Interstate 74 from Winston-Salem toward High Point will be disrupted Friday by a project related to Winston-Salem’s Northern Beltway.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 21, Flatiron Construction Corp. will shift traffic onto the temporary southbound detour of I-74 between Ridgewood and Union Cross roads. The shift is necessary for the construction of a new bridge and travel lanes that will connect the beltway to the existing I-74 near Union Cross Road.