TRIAD – Traffic going south on Interstate 74 from Winston-Salem toward High Point will be disrupted Friday by a project related to Winston-Salem’s Northern Beltway.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 21, Flatiron Construction Corp. will shift traffic onto the temporary southbound detour of I-74 between Ridgewood and Union Cross roads. The shift is necessary for the construction of a new bridge and travel lanes that will connect the beltway to the existing I-74 near Union Cross Road.
The southbound onramp from Ridgewood Road to I-74 and nearby lanes on the interstate will also be closed for a portion of the day for the installation of new pavement markings.
A reduced speed limit will also be in place in the construction area during work hours.
All work is expected to be complete by the end of the day. This work was originally planned for July 12 but had to be rescheduled after the DOT determined additional safety measures needed to be installed, including additional guardrail and portable concrete barriers on the detour route.
Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and to plan accordingly for delays.
Any questions regarding this upcoming work can be directed to the DOT Winston-Salem Construction Office at 336-747-7950.
