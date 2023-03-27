HIGH POINT — A little over 24 hours after experiencing one of the low points of his basketball coaching career, Alan Huss experienced one of the best Monday.
Huss was introduced by High Point University President Nido Qubein as the 14th head coach in the history of HPU’s men’s basketball program at the Qubein Center. A Monday ceremony was held not long after Huss arrived from Louisville, Kentucky, where he was denied a trip to the Final Four as Creighton’s associate head coach when the Blue Jays were dealt a gut-wrenching loss Sunday on a last-second free throw by San Diego State.
“I don’t think I’ll ever watch that game again,” Huss said in a press conference after the ceremony. “It was tough. But having to pivot was the order of the day. That is what life is. You don’t get to choose timelines, they choose us most of the time. I’ve gone from as low as I’ve ever been to last night having dinner with my family in Louisville … to it hitting me that I was walking away from my alma mater and wife’s alma mater to start a new chapter. I went from being sad thinking about the great times to excitement.”
Huss, who is 6-9 and played at Creighton from 1997 to 2001, just finished his sixth season on the Blue Jays’ staff and has held the position of associate head coach since 2021.
During his time there, Creighton also won the Big East tournament championship in 2020 and went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. He has been a big part of Creighton landing three recruiting classes that were ranked in the top-10 nationally.
HPU athletics director Dan Hauser said Huss’ reputation as a recruiter is one of the reasons he was hired.
“It was a little bit of everything,” Hauser said. “His nationally recruiting pedigree was definitely key because we know we have to get talent to head to the next level. The thing that came out was he is a great teacher, particularly at the high school level. When he was coaching in high school, 29 of his guys got D-1 offers. That was an attractive factor that he can take the talent that comes to HPU and make it better by improving their skill set. And then just his personality and relationship capital. Players don’t want things sugar coated, but they also want positive praise. That relationship piece. Alan sold that to us right away.”
He served as a head coach at three Indiana high schools over eight seasons (2006-14) and set the record for most wins at all three. His first collegiate coaching job was as an assistant at New Mexico from 2014 to 2017.
Huss said he pursued the HPU job because the university’s values align with his and a promise of support from Qubien. He goes from the Elite 8 to being head coach of a program that has never won a Big South tournament championship or received a bid into the NCAA tournament.
“Anytime you have a conversation with President Qubein as part of the process, what better way to know you have support from the absolute top,’ Huss said. “Once we got into the value portion, it was obvious. I knew the facilities were there. I heard about the support. I heard it could be a great job. Once we hit that piece, I knew it was in my heart. If I had the opportunity to do it, I was going to pursue it with as much force as I could.”
Huss saw the campus in person for the first time on Monday and met with his players for the first time after the press conference ended. Hauser said he began talking with Huss about three weeks ago. During the Blue Jays’ tournament run, they conducted interviews by telephone at times early in the morning or late at night that didn’t interfere with Huss’ coaching obligations.
“I told him his job was to win the national championship for his school, so if he had 30 minutes here or an hour there, let’s connect,” Hauser said. “I finally told Dr. Qubein I thought he was our guy. So we set up a Zoom call and they hit it off.”
Qubein said his desire was to hire a coach from a private school instead of a large state-supported university. Creighton, located in Omaha, Nebraska, has an enrollment of about 8,700, almost equally divided between graduate students and undergraduates, making it a little bigger than HPU.
“His answers to my questions were right on target and he will fit our mold perfectly,” Qubein said.
Huss fills the opening created by the departure of coach G.G. Smith, who officially went 17-20 in a season and six games after his father, Hall of Fame coach Tubby Smith, stepped down because of COVID-19 issues. Tubby Smith was 46-67 with one winning record in four-plus seasons.
Huss said he envisions style of play will be similar to Creighton’s.
“Creighton basketball is about offense,” Huss said. “We are going to play incredibly fast. We are going to play incredibly free. We’ll be data driven. We are going to play an exciting brand of basketball.”
