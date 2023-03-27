HPTSPTS-03-28-23 COACH.jpg

High Point University President Nido Qubein, right, presents a jersey to HPU’s new men’s basketball coach Alan Huss during a press conference Monday at the Qubein Center. Also shown is HPU’s Athletic Director Dan Hauser.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A little over 24 hours after experiencing one of the low points of his basketball coaching career, Alan Huss experienced one of the best Monday.

Huss was introduced by High Point University President Nido Qubein as the 14th head coach in the history of HPU’s men’s basketball program at the Qubein Center. A Monday ceremony was held not long after Huss arrived from Louisville, Kentucky, where he was denied a trip to the Final Four as Creighton’s associate head coach when the Blue Jays were dealt a gut-wrenching loss Sunday on a last-second free throw by San Diego State.

