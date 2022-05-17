TRIAD — Longtime state Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, narrowly lost her GOP primary race to Randolph County Board of Education vice chairman Brian Biggs in a challenge that Biggs focused on opposition to COVID-19 mask mandates.
In the area’s other N.C. General Assembly primary, first-term state Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, cruised to victory.
With complete but official returns from all 12 precincts Tuesday night in the 70th House District, Biggs had 5,187 votes, or 52.3%, to Hurley’s 4,738 votes, or 47.7%.
Biggs told The High Point Enterprise that strong backing from the community and people who rallied to his cause led his campaign to victory.
Biggs centered his campaign on opposition to mask mandates and what he called government overreach during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s the whole thing about government control,” he said. “We gave up a lot of our rights in 2020, and I think people decided they were taking back my rights and what I want to do.”
Biggs praised Hurley for her public service.
Hurley, who has served 16 years in the state House and will finish her term through this year, was gracious in defeat.
“We’ll make it through this year and see what to do next,” she told The Enterprise. “I’m curious to see what God has in store for me, what the next plan is.”
The 70th House District covers the northern part of Randolph County, including Archdale, Trinity, Sophia and Glenola. Biggs will face Democrat Susan “Susie” Lee Scott in the general election.
Biggs will relinquish his school board seat, which he’s held for eight years, as he runs for the 70th House District. His Randolph County Board of Education term concludes at the end of this year.
With 40 of 57 precincts in the 30th Senate District reporting unofficial returns, Jarvis had 66.1% of the vote, while Eddied Gallimore had 33.9%.
Jarvis told The Enterprise that voters rewarded him for being an effective leader.
“People see results and the effectiveness you are able to have for the community as a whole,” he said.
The 30th Senate District race featured a rematch of the contest two years ago, though the roles of the candidates were reversed. Jarvis was the challenger in the 2020 primary when he defeated Gallimore, who was a first-term incumbent.
Jarvis will face Democratic challenger Monique D. Johnson in the Nov. 8 general election.
The district covers Davidson and Davie counties for the first time. Previously the district covered Davidson and Montgomery counties.
