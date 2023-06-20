WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department to plead guilty, according to a letter filed in U.S. District Court in Delaware.

As part of the agreement, made public Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and possibly to a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, though that was not immediately clear. 