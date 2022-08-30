HIGH POINT — Robert Davies drove from Kernersville to walk around a High Point neighborhood on a sunny, hot Tuesday morning to help hand out fliers as the search continued for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who has been missing for about a week

He happened to be riding his bicycle on the High Point Greenway last Wednesday when he met two women discussing the disappearance of Dawkins, who has dementia and has been missing since leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Davies has followed the case since then.

