HIGH POINT — Robert Davies drove from Kernersville to walk around a High Point neighborhood on a sunny, hot Tuesday morning to help hand out fliers as the search continued for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who has been missing for about a week
He happened to be riding his bicycle on the High Point Greenway last Wednesday when he met two women discussing the disappearance of Dawkins, who has dementia and has been missing since leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Davies has followed the case since then.
“It’s about community,” he told The High Point Enterprise.
Davies was among several hundred people from across the city and the Piedmont Triad who fanned out with High Point Police Department officers across the north High Point neighborhood near Dawkins’ home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.
Some of the volunteers know Dawkins and her family. But many people who don’t know her have been moved by Dawkins’ disappearance and came out on a hot, sunny weekday to help.
The response came on about 24 hours’ notice of Tuesday’s flier response and search.
Dawkins’ daughter, Rhonda Neal, said she and her family were awed by the turnout.
“We’re staying hopeful,” she said.
The volunteers organized in groups led by police officers and walked door to door to distribute the missing person fliers. Dawkins’ case is the subject of a Silver Alert.
Police Chief Travis Stroud addressed the volunteers as they prepared for the flier response.
“I want to thank every one of you for showing up today,” he said.
Stroud said that police still are finding people in the area of the search who weren’t aware of Dawkins’ disappearance or didn’t know the search was ongoing.
“It’s about getting the word out there,” the chief said.
Stroud said that he’s perplexed about how long Dawkins has been missing, which is much longer than other past Silver Alerts or Amber Alerts in the city.
“It will haunt me to the day I die if there’s no resolution,” he said.
Police continue to ask people who live in the vicinity of Dawkins’ home to check outbuildings, storage sheds and patios for any evidence. Anyone with information can call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.