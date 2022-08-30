High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.