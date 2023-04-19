HIGH POINT — Ward 4 City Councilman Wesley Hudson said Wednesday that he will run for reelection to the same seat this year.
The two-term council member said he plans to emphasize ongoing city initiatives that include encouraging private investment in the core and exploring ways to make the N. Main Street corridor more pedestrian-friendly in the Uptowne area.
“I try to tie in the work we’ve done the last six years with what I hope to continue doing over the next four years,” Hudson said.
Candidate filing for council races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
To date, no other candidates have publicly declared their intention to run in Ward 4, which includes much of the Emerywood neighborhood, as well as the Oakview and Laurel Oak Ranch communities.
First elected in 2017, Hudson represents an area that includes most of the city’s downtown catalyst district around Truist Point stadium.
He said he thinks the amount of economic development in the district has exceeded all expectations, with the Congdon Yards campus, the new Bedrock building almost fully leased with a food hall and offices, as well as several retail establishments and other businesses that have opened in recent years.
Hudson said city actions such as the targeted incentives policy for office projects, revamping the rules for certain types of signs and the creation of a social district are helping foster the growth.
Other initiatives such as the city’s planned purchase of the First Baptist Church property near the stadium for a new City Hall “show the city’s commitment to development of the core of the city,” he said.
“It gives the city a very, very good presence in the core,” Hudson said, adding that efforts to draw residential development to the district are another priority.
When it comes to N. Main Street from Lexington to Qubein avenues, he said he thinks the city has taken measures to make the corridor more conducive to pedestrian traffic, but he has aspirations to do a lot more.
Crosswalks have been installed and enhanced, including at Hillcrest Place and Farris Avenue, and the city is now exploring a “complete streets” approach for the corridor that would incorporate more amenities for pedestrians and cyclists, Hudson said.
One new element he said he would like to explore is on-street parking, perhaps on a temporary basis on weekends only.
Hudson said this would slow traffic, improve safety and benefit businesses along the corridor.
He said Main Street, which is controlled by the N.C. Department of Transportation, has ample capacity to handle temporary lane reductions through Uptowne.
