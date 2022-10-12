HIGH POINT – The leader of one of the world’s largest human resources organizations has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators program.
Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, or SHRM, is HPU’s Human Capital Expert in Residence.
His career spans more than 20 years as a lawyer, human resources executive and CEO for both nonprofit and for-profit spaces.
Before leading SHRM, Taylor held senior and chief executive roles at companies including IAC/Interactive Corp., Paramount Pictures and Blockbuster Entertainment Group. Most recently, he was president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
Taylor also wrote the best-selling book “RESET: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval,” which presents strategies to reimagine company culture, and writes a weekly column, “Ask HR,” for USA Today.
