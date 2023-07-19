HIGH POINT — Students at High Point University won’t be able to use their campus-issued photo IDs to vote after the university withdrew its request for the IDs to be authorized by the N.C. State Board of Elections.

HPU met the deadline in late June to submit a request for authorization of the IDs for voting. But a state elections board official told The High Point Enterprise that the university withdrew the request after consultations between elections staff and university representatives on the requirements for authorizing HPU students IDs.

