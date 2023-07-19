HIGH POINT — Students at High Point University won’t be able to use their campus-issued photo IDs to vote after the university withdrew its request for the IDs to be authorized by the N.C. State Board of Elections.
HPU met the deadline in late June to submit a request for authorization of the IDs for voting. But a state elections board official told The High Point Enterprise that the university withdrew the request after consultations between elections staff and university representatives on the requirements for authorizing HPU students IDs.
The university indicated that the student ID didn’t include an expiration date, which is required under the statute, the state elections board official said.
A university representative said HPU “rescinded the application because all campus IDs had already been ordered for the coming year and do not meet the state’s new requirements to be used as photo IDs in elections.”
HPU remains committed to helping students vote through on-campus voter registration drives and transportation to the polls on Election Day, the university representative said.
The N.C. State Board of Elections earlier this week approved photo IDs for voting for 99 colleges and local governments. The authorization of the IDs covers this fall’s municipal elections and the 2024 presidential campaign season.
This fall’s municipal elections will be the first in which voters have to present a photo ID following years of court challenges to the practice.
Among the Piedmont Triad colleges and universities that had their photo IDs authorized through Dec. 31, 2024, are North Carolina A&T State University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University and Bennett College.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
