High Point University elementary education major Christina Robinson reads a Dr. Seuss book with Montlieu Academy of Technology student Jonathan Carter during a 2019 book donation event. HPU's education school landed a nearly $10 million federal grant for graduate programs.

HIGH POINT – High Point University’s Stout School of Education has been awarded the largest competitive grant the university has ever received.

The nearly $9.8 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant – the second-largest of the 22 that the U.S. Department of Education awarded, which totaled $24.8 million – will pay for two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years, said Dean Amy Holcombe of the Stout School of Education. HPU previously received a $4 million Teacher Quality Partnership Grant in 2018.

