HIGH POINT – High Point University’s Stout School of Education has been awarded the largest competitive grant the university has ever received.
The nearly $9.8 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant – the second-largest of the 22 that the U.S. Department of Education awarded, which totaled $24.8 million – will pay for two graduate programs for teachers and principals for the next five years, said Dean Amy Holcombe of the Stout School of Education. HPU previously received a $4 million Teacher Quality Partnership Grant in 2018.
“This is evidence of the exceptional faculty in the Stout School of Education, who have a history of delivering high-impact programs with outstanding results,” Holcombe said in a press release.
The Teacher Quality Partnership program funds teacher-preparation programs in “high-need communities” for the undergraduate and graduate level and for teaching residency programs for individuals new to teaching, the Department of Education said in a press release. The department said it also included a priority this year for applicants to add programs that will prepare individuals for careers as superintendents, principals, early childhood education program directors, or other school leadership roles.
At HPU the grant will support a partnership for a Master of Arts in Teaching program that includes the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and North Carolina A&T State University, and a Master of Education program with principal licensure in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Alamance-Burlington School System and Vance County Schools. Participants will receive cost-of-living stipends so they can go to school full time.
Candidates for these programs will work with top faculty who have the most relevant experience, participate in academic institutes and highly specialized training, and will have access to nationally known education experts, Holcombe said.
“Upon graduation, these teachers and principals will have the capacity to transform schools and improve outcomes for all students,” she said. “As a result of grant funding, our educators will be able to graduate debt-free and focus on being difference-makers in our community.”
Holcombe said the programs also have long-term benefits to the Triad’s economy.
“When we grow strong schools, we attract families and businesses to move to High Point and make long-term investments in our community,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.