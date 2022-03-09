HIGH POINT — High Point University plans to spend $400 million with Piedmont Triad construction companies during the next three years on four new academic schools and a number of other projects, continuing its rapid growth as the university’s centennial approaches.
HPU President Nido Qubein announced the series of major plans Wednesday, including new schools of law, optometry, nursing and entrepreneurship. The projected price tag is equal to about one-sixth of the total spent on expansion projects since 2005.
Qubein also announced an unprecedented $100 million in donations pledged over the past 30 days made by three families, whom Qubein didn’t name. He said all live outside of North Carolina and own and operate businesses in the areas of health care, insurance and publishing.
A founding dean with experience leading a law school has been hired for HPU’s program and will be announced in May, along with a timeline for the new facility and inaugural class, he said.
HPU’s optometry school will be North Carolina’s only school of optometry, he said. A timeline for a new facility and inaugural class will be announced in the fall, and a national search for a founding dean is underway.
HPU currently has a Department of Nursing, which will have its inaugural class this fall. The university will establish a School of Nursing with undergraduate and graduate degree programs, Qubein said.
The timeline for adding the entrepreneurship school has not yet been developed, he said.
Qubein also said HPU plans to spend $30 million as it buys dental offices around the state to develop HPU Dental. The clinics will be ones that otherwise would close because of a dentist’s retirement and will allow the university to provide clinical placements for students in the planned School of Dental Medicine and Oral Health announced by Qubein nearly a year ago.
“We are growing by leaps and bounds,” Qubein told more than 400 people gathered in the Callicutt Life Skills Theater in Congdon Hall. “We’re on a rocket ship to the moon.”
The $400 million academic expansion will be completed by the end of the 2024-25 academic year, the year HPU will celebrate the 1924 founding of what was then High Point College. Some specific projects include:
• $100 million to build three 80,000-square-foot buildings for the new law, optometry, nursing and dental schools. They will be built on what is now a parking lot next to Congdon Hall, creating a centralized hub for health care education.
• $80 million for Panther Commons, a 200,000-square-foot development at the corner of Farris Avenue and Panther Drive that will include apartments for graduate and undergraduate students, several retail stores and study space. Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed in summer 2023.
• $25 million for a parking garage with 1,200 spaces that will be built behind Congdon Hall. Construction is expected to begin in the spring and be completed late this year.
• $10 million for 32 new student houses and about a dozen small “cottages” on campus. Construction of most began in December and is expected to be completed soon.
• $75 million for additional campus improvement projects.
• $80 million for a new, 150,000-square-foot library, which was announced last year.
The latest expansion continues the large-scale growth of HPU since Qubein became president 17 years ago. The university has gone from about 1,600 students during Qubein’s first year to about 6,000 now, with 15,000 prospective students applying during the past year. Total enrollment after the new schools are added will grow to about 7,000, Qubein said.
The university has invested $2.5 billion so far during Qubein’s presidency and is approaching a $1 billion annual economic impact on the community, he told the audience. HPU has renovated and upgraded or constructed 108 buildings and expanded from 91 to 520 acres.
When the expansion is complete, HPU will have 14 academic schools compared to the three that were in place in 2005. To assist students financially, the university provides $77 million in financial aid to students.
Qubein noted that nearly all of that growth has been paid for with donated funds, not debt, and only Triad contractors have been hired.
Qubein said the growth of the university stems from partnerships and support from area elected leaders, businesses and other advocates for HPU.
“This is a collective effort with the community,” he said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.