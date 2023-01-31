High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. Areas of patchy fog. High 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.