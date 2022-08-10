HIGH POINT — High Point University is among the latest targets in a wave of lawsuits against colleges and businesses nationwide over websites that the suits contend are not fully accessible to the visually impaired.
A lawsuit against the university was filed Aug. 5 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of Emanuel Delacruz of New York City by attorney Jeffrey Gottlieb.
Delacruz appears as a plaintiff on dozens of similar lawsuits filed since 2017 alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Gottlieb has filed hundreds.
Delacruz and Gottlieb are far from alone. The legal news website Law360 reported in March that there is a constant stream of new lawsuits by what it called “career litigants” against targets of all sizes and industries.
Federal law prevents plaintiffs in ADA suits from winning damages at trial, but a defendant can be forced to pay the plaintiff’s attorney fees. A lawyer with experience defending against such lawsuits told Law360 that most defendants settle and pay $5,000 to $25,000 just to avoid the risk of what those fees could amount to.
Gottlieb has defended the lawsuits in past interviews as merely trying to get fairness for people who are handicapped.
Advocates for the blind and visually impaired say the issue cited in the lawsuits is real. Website designs often are not fully compatible with “screen readers,” programs that read the web content aloud or render it on a separate device into Braille.
The flood of lawsuits began after a federal judge in Florida ruled in 2017 that the ADA requires retailers to make “public accommodation” on their websites for the handicapped.
The lawsuit against HPU seeks class-action status.
A spokeswoman for HPU said the university could not comment on pending litigation.
