HIGH POINT — High Point University has suspended the fraternity Kappa Sigma for at least five years after completing an investigation.
The university indicated earlier this month that it had placed a fraternity under interim suspension but did not name it until issuing a statement Thursday after the investigation was completed.
“We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment,” the statement said. “An investigation was conducted in accordance with campus protocols, and Kappa Sigma fraternity has been suspended from campus. The chapter may reapply for a campus charter after five years.”
The university didn’t elaborate on what led to the suspension.
“HPU remains committed to providing a safe and honorable fraternity and sorority community, with 17 nationally recognized fraternities and sororities operating chapters on campus that set high standards for their members to achieve academic excellence, support local and national philanthropic initiatives and much more,” the university said in its statement.
The High Point Enterprise wasn’t able to get a statement from the Kappa Sigma headquarters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Thursday afternoon.
