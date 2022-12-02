HIGH POINT — Students at High Point University pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges and earned startup funds during the school’s annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 16.
The annual competition is part of HPU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe. There were 25 students competing for funding to launch their companies or continue working on their business plans. Four were awarded with startup funds and recognition.
Sean Martin of Baltimore earned first place and $8,000 for The Kap Popper, which provides a solution to opening twist-off plastic bottles for people without the ability to use both hands or with limited strength in their arms or hands. The Kap Popper was inspired by the challenges his aunt faced after suffering a stroke that led to a brain aneurysm.
Cameron Labrecque of Newbury, Massachusetts, took home second place and earned $5,000 for his Rememery app. The app, which will launch in early 2023, is a way for families to preserve their favorite memories for the next generation. Labrecque said his inspiration for the app came from a snow globe gift that his grandmother gave to his mom with a tag that said, “Remember me.”
Third place and $3,000 went to Lauren McAtee of Raleigh for Clean DePawsit, a retractable dog leash with a built-in waste bag dispenser and bag-sealing mechanism so dog walkers don’t have to let go of the leash while tying the waste bags.
Two pitches won $1,000 each as the fourth-place winners:
• Savannah Smith, a senior entrepreneurship major from Chesterfield, Virginia, was recognized for HatEase, an insert that goes inside a ball cap and remains secure during high wind speeds or high-motion sports.
• Quentin Barrial and Kelsey Barker won for QuickTag, a QR code that helps locate missing items by activating the tag.
New this year, the “Rockstar Rookie” award went to Ashley Adler. She received $2,000 and mentorship from community leader Gary Simon, owner of Simon Jewelers in High Point.
