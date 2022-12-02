HPTNWS-12-03-22 ELEVATOR.jpg

Lauren McAtee gives a presentation about her company, Clean DePawsit, during High Point University's annual Elevator Pitch Competition. She won third place and $3,000 in startup funds.

HIGH POINT — Students at High Point University pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges and earned startup funds during the school’s annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 16.

The annual competition is part of HPU’s Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe. There were 25 students competing for funding to launch their companies or continue working on their business plans. Four were awarded with startup funds and recognition.

