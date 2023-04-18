Quentin Barrial

Quentin Barrial won first place and $12,000 for his product, QuickTag, a lost-and-found label featuring a customized QR code.

HIGH POINT – Five High Point University students earned thousands of dollars for their startup businesses during HPU’s 2023 Business Plan Competition.

During the competition, five finalists competed for a total of $30,000 by presenting to a panel of business leaders serving as judges.

