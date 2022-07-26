HIGH POINT — High Point University nursing students will gain hands-on learning while helping the Community Clinic of High Point care for patients without health insurance starting in early 2023.
The university announced the program Monday. It will involve students from the inaugural HPU Department of Nursing class for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Greensboro Area Health Education Center, which provides support for educational opportunities and services with a focus on primary care in rural and underserved communities, has awarded the Department of Nursing a $12,550 grant to fund the health care initiative for the school year.
HPU faculty members will train during the fall semester, and the student program will start with the spring semester, said Racquel Ingram, the founding chairwoman for the Department of Nursing and a longtime registered nurse.
“Students will assist in diverse, underinsured and underserved populations to help bridge gaps associated with health inequities,” she said.
Ingram said the idea for the program emerged from a visit she made to the clinic to see the care it provided.
“I saw our nursing students being there,” she said.
The nursing students initiative will be titled the Sweet-Hearts Program. Ingram said the name relates to a focus of the nursing students on diabetic patients and cardiac care.
Nursing students will also help patients by providing health education, medication management, exercise, nutrition and other preventative services.
Molly Jordan, executive director of the Community Clinic of High Point and a 1993 HPU graduate, said, “The partnership with HPU’s nursing program will provide significant support to patients through education and direct patient care.”
The program will involve four students from the HPU nursing class as well as four other students studying athletic training and pharmacy, Ingram said.
The grant from the Greensboro Area Health Education Center can be renewed, said Ingram, who started with the university in January 2021.
At least 32 students will enroll in the inaugural Department of Nursing class for the upcoming academic year.
