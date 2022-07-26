HPTNWS-07-26-22 CLINIC.jpg

Racquel Ingram, founding chair of High Point University's Department of Nursing, works with students in HPU’s new nursing program space.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University nursing students will gain hands-on learning while helping the Community Clinic of High Point care for patients without health insurance starting in early 2023.

The university announced the program Monday. It will involve students from the inaugural HPU Department of Nursing class for the 2022-23 academic year.

