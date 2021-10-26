HIGH POINT — A class of High Point University students will travel to the N.C. General Assembly in Raleigh to try out what they’ve learned this semester about the political skill of persuasion.
The 20 students are taking a lobbying strategies course taught by Bradon Lenoir, assistant professor of political science and political communication at HPU.
The students will travel to the State Legislative Building in Raleigh Nov. 3 to lobby on four issues they selected. The topics are public school teacher pay for kindergarten through 12th-grade educators, funding formulas for school infrastructure, medical marijuana and movie production incentives.
“We will spend the entire day at the capital,” Lenoir told The High Point Enterprise.
The class was divided into four work groups at the beginning of the semester. The teams of five students were given the task of identifying an issue or law they want to see changed in North Carolina.
The students were responsible for researching their issue, identifying legislators and their positions on the topic, and creating an advocacy group with resource materials.
Lenoir has had previous classes lobby legislators, as well as members of the High Point City Council.
“The class project is consistent with HPU’s goal of giving students real-world experiential learning opportunities,” Lenoir said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.