HIGH POINT — A record number of students enrolled for the new academic year at High Point University, and they began moving in on Friday.
New students were moving in Friday and today, with upperclassmen returning on Sunday. Classes scheduled to start Monday.
The university will welcome approximately 6,040 total students for the 2023-24 school year.
The incoming freshman class has the university’s highest average unweighted grade-point average at 3.43 and highest average SAT score at 1,255.
The freshman class also has the largest international student population in HPU history.
In addition, 20% of the freshmen are first-generation college students.
More than 20,000 people are expected on campus and around the community this weekend, providing an estimated $5.15 million economic impact to the city and surrounding communities, according to the tourist agency Visit High Point.
Among the new developments and expansions is Panther Commons, a 200,000-square-foot, five-story building with housing for 400 undergraduate and graduate students, study areas, recreation spaces and several retail outlets.
A new enclosed parking garage with 1,200 spaces has opened behind Congdon Hall for the 2023-24 academic year.
HPU’s School of Law will begin accepting applications from prospective students on Sept. 1. The school plans to welcome its inaugural class in the fall of 2024.
