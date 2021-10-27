HIGH POINT — Federal IRS agents teamed up with High Point University accounting students Wednesday to simulate different criminal accounting investigations IRS agents encounter.
Agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation division’s Charlotte field office visited the school to talk to 20 accounting students about their careers and lead them through three different scenarios based on the types of cases they work.
Special Agent Jared Peck led a group of students who interviewed an “informant” who told them he felt bad because the accountant who filed his tax return last year claimed he had made charitable donations when he did not donate.
The students asked him questions and immediately began to study the informant’s tax return. When Peck supplied other returns the accountant in question had filed, the students began to look into whether the accountant and his company may have a criminal history or unexplained purchases of property or vehicles.
The exercise was an example of entry-level tax fraud but common for IRS investigators, which sometimes use informants who are close to the subject such as an ex-wife, ex-mistress or former business partner, Peck said.
“As much as you can do in covert status, the better,” Peck said. “We do everything we can without the subject knowing. We don’t want to jump to conclusions and smear him and his reputation publicly.”
In addition to identifying tax fraud, IRS investigators look into other kinds of white collar crime, including money laundering and fraud related to government COVID relief funds.
William Keller, a senior accounting major from Sanford, said he thought participating in the forensic accounting simulation would be an opportunity to see what a formal IRS investigation looks like, what information needs to be gathered and how agents go about finding that information.
“Since I want to go into tax, I thought it would be beneficial to see how the other side works,” Keller said. “It’s just another great opportunity to network and connect with people who have real-world experience beyond the professors.”
Trevor Campbell, a junior from Albany, New York, said the biggest thing he learned is how much agents have to know about how taxes are filed and the structure of tax forms in order to quickly pinpoint where to look first.
“Our biggest lead was the charitable deductions,” Campbell said. “Knowing where to look but also knowing what’s the maximum charitable deduction and how much you can take of that is pretty big.”
An accountant who files false information in preparing clients’ tax returns would likely be a common scenario for IRS criminal investigations, said Josh Topper, a junior from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
“What are the steps that they go through first? I know I immediately thought of surveillance, but let’s pull a few tax returns from more people to see if it’s a trend,” Topper said. “Once you develop a trend, then you might take some different steps, like surveillance.”
Special Agent R.J. Dawson said he hopes the students had a good time as they learned about IRS criminal investigations because most people associate IRS only with its civil side.
“We hope that we plant a seed for potential future applicants at High Point University, and all the colleges we do this at, so that when they graduate and they’ve got the requirements for our position they would think about applying for and becoming a special agent later,” Dawson said.
Peck noted nearly every federal government agency wants accountants, including the FBI.
“Don’t think a career in law enforcement is going to be financially detrimental to you,” Peck said.
cingram@hpenews.com
