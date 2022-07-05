HIGH POINT — Hailey Spratt, a High Point University student from High Point, has been awarded a DeJoy-Wos Family Foundation Scholarship.
The scholarship, one of just nine awarded by Louis DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, will provide financial support for Spratt to attend educational and professional programs hosted by The Fund for American Studies, a national education nonprofit.
The full tuition and housing costs covered by the scholarship will allow each of the students to live in Washington, D.C., this summer while taking courses at George Mason University, attending briefings with key policymakers, and participating in guest lectures led by experts in a variety of fields. Students will also intern with prominent companies and organizations in their fields (Spratt will be with the American Financial Services Association Education Foundation).
As part of a five-year gift funded through the Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos Family Foundation, $100,000 in scholarships were awarded.
DeJoy is president of LDJ Global Strategies in Greensboro and is the current U.S. postmaster general. Wos is a retired physician, former U.S. ambassador to Estonia and former secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Roger Ream, president of The Fund for American Studies, praised DeJoy and Wos for their generosity.
“They recognize the need for courageous and honorable leaders who will solve problems and improve the world around them,” he said. “The experience of living, learning and interning in our nation’s capital will enable these students to gain access to leaders who they can emulate.”
