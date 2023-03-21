HPTNWS-03-22-23 FLYERS

Erin Morrow, a junior at High Point University, demonstrates a Finger Flyer and its patented finger-port technology. 

 SPECIAL

HIGH POINT — Erin Morrow has every right to complain about her grueling class schedule at High Point University this semester, except for one little thing — it’s exactly the way she wants it to be.

The 21-year-old junior, a middle grades math education major from Windham, New Hampshire, crams all of her classes into two days — Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:45 a.m. to 7:05 p.m. — leaving the rest of the week wide open for her business interests.

