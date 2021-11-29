HIGH POINT – A High Point University junior has received an award recognizing her community service as a volunteer.
Lisbeth Ramirez of High Point was given the Community Impact Student Award earlier this month by North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement. The award honors one student leader at each member school.
In her time at HPU, Ramirez has served the community through HPU’s Bonner Leaders program that supports local nonprofit organizations. Ramirez volunteers regularly at the High Point Community Clinic.
Although HPU Bonner Leaders are not required to complete service hours over the summer, Ramirez worked with the High Point YWCA and was an “instrumental part” of launching its VaxConnect initiative, Executive Director Heidi Majors said. Ramirez listened to people's concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines, comforted and educated them, and helped schedule vaccine appointments. Ramirez also recruited other students at HPU to take part in the program.
“She has brought to the table her passion for educating the community on the COVID-19 vaccination as well as providing translation and helping remove the language barrier. She has created relationships to build trust in our community,” Majors said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.