HIGH POINT — One of High Point University’s most prominent patriotic displays gained a measure of poignancy Wednesday as its lettering was replaced with new letters made from steel taken from the rubble of the Twin Towers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.
The lettering underneath a giant 3D rendering of a flag flapping in the wind, which towers above the entry lobby of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, forms the name of the university and the motto “God. Family. Country.”
If you have been in the building before, you’ve seen the sign already, but the previous lettering has been replaced by the Twin Towers steel.
The plan all along had been to use that steel, but supply chain delays had the work backlogged, President Nido Qubein said.
“It’s been a long process. It should have been done a year ago,” he said.
That the letters arrived just a few weeks before HPU’s annual Veterans Day ceremony in the building was a happy coincidence, Media Relations Manager Allison Leasure said.
The steel was donated by D.H. Griffin Cos., which conducted site renovation work in New York after the attacks destroyed the towers. CEO David Griffin and his wife, Donna, also donated the money to pay for a Miami company to melt down the steel and cut the letters from it, Qubein said.
He declined to say how much the work cost except to say, “It was a nice, six-figure gift.”
