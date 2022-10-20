HIGH POINT — One of High Point University’s most prominent patriotic displays gained a measure of poignancy Wednesday as its lettering was replaced with new letters made from steel taken from the rubble of the Twin Towers after the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.

The lettering underneath a giant 3D rendering of a flag flapping in the wind, which towers above the entry lobby of the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, forms the name of the university and the motto “God. Family. Country.”

