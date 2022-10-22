HIGH POINT — High Point University reached an out-of-court settlement in a lawsuit contending that the university’s website was not fully accessible to the visually impaired.
Notice that a settlement between HPU and Emanuel Delacruz of New York City was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Oct. 14, and Delacruz filed a notice of voluntary dismissal this week.
Terms of the settlement were not filed.
The lawsuit, filed in August, was one of a wave of similar lawsuits nationwide that began in 2017 after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the Americans with Disabilities Act requires retailers to make “public accommodation” on their websites for the handicapped. Delacruz himself has been a plaintiff on dozens of such lawsuits, and his attorney, Jeffrey Gottlieb, has filed hundreds.
The legal news website Law360 reported in March that there is a constant stream of new lawsuits by what it called “career litigants” against targets of all sizes and industries.
Federal law prevents plaintiffs in ADA suits from winning damages at trial, but a defendant can be forced to pay the plaintiff’s attorney fees. A lawyer with experience defending against such lawsuits told Law360 that most defendants settle and pay $5,000 to $25,000 just to avoid the risk of what those fees could amount to.
But advocates for the blind and visually impaired say the issue cited in the lawsuits is real. Website designs often are not fully compatible with “screen readers,” programs that read the web content aloud or render it on a separate device into Braille.
