HIGH POINT — High Point University has scheduled a variety of speakers, art, music and theater performances that are open to the public.
People can sign up online to receive email updates about community events at HPU throughout the year at https://engage.highpoint.edu/community-events-newsletter.
More information and the complete list of community events can be found at https://www.highpoint.edu/live/.
• Reception and Artist Talk at Sechrest Art Gallery on Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 7, 4:30-6 p.m. Event features Parker Reinecker’s new photography work. In October, the exhibit will feature recent work by HPU’s art and graphic design faculty. In November, Christi Harris will display her painting and mixed media. No tickets required.
• “Collaborations,” the fall dance concert, will be performed Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. The fall concert will feature new works by faculty and guest artists. Reserve tickets at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
• “The Wolves,” by Sarah DeLappe, will be staged in the Empty Space Theater Oct. 20-22 and 24-26 at 7:30 p.m., and on Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. The play revolves around a girls’ indoor soccer team. Reserve tickets at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
• HPU’s wind ensemble presents “American Portraits” on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
• The Instrumental Chamber Ensembles will be in concert on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. More details will be available at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
• HPU will honor hundreds of men and women at the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. The program will include a complimentary breakfast. More details will be provided as the event nears at https://www.highpoint.edu/community/event/veterans-day/.
• The HPU Jazz Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in HPU’s Empty Space Theatre. Reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
• Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be performed Nov. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Pauline Theater in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. A contemporary take on the classic musical. Reserve tickets at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
• The High Point Community Orchestra presents “Awakenings” on Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Also featured will be the winner of the 2022-23 HPU Student Concerto Competition. Reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
• “Festive and Bright,” the annual holiday choral concert of Christmas and Hannukah classics, will be on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Reserve complimentary tickets at www.highpoint.edu/music/concerts.
• HPU’s Department of Theater and Dance presents “Nutcracker in a Nutshell,” selections from “Nutcracker Suite,” on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in Hayworth Chapel. Reserve tickets at https://www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.
• HPU’s Instrumental Ensemble Holiday Concert, “Celebrate the Holidays,” is Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. in the Cottrell Amphitheater. Bring a blanket, enjoy some hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit.
• HPU’s annual Lessons and Carols Service will be 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Free and open to the public. Tickets not required.
• The 51st annual Community Prayer Breakfast will be Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Includes complimentary food and music provided by the HPU Chapel Choir.
