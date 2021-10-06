HIGH POINT – High Point University is moving its annual Veterans Day Celebration to its new arena, where plans call for the event to have a new feature: a bald eagle soaring above the crowd.
The eagle also will be available for veterans to have their pictures taken with it, a university press release said.
The 11th annual Veterans Day Celebration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the newly opened Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center at the corner of University Parkway and Lexington Avenue.
The event is open to all veterans and community members. To preregister, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636.
The program will include a complimentary breakfast and a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The N.C. Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music. HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.
As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate about 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, will speak. During Cryer’s 27 years of service in the Marine Corps, he deployed to the Arabian Gulf on six rotations and was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Col. Cryer was announced as the 2019 Horatio Alger Award recipient, recognizing his patriotism, positive influence and care for others.
