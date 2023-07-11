HIGH POINT — Students at High Point University could use their campus photo IDs to vote this year and in 2024 if the N.C. State Board of Elections approves.
HPU is among 80 colleges and local governments in North Carolina that have provided photo IDs for review by the board, which is expected to announce in about two weeks which campus IDs as well as municipal and county government employee identifications have been approved.
Approved photo IDs could be used at the polls for this fall’s municipal elections, including for High Point mayor and City Council, and the 2024 presidential campaign season.
An HPU representative told The High Point Enterprise that the photo ID effort reflects HPU’s commitment to civic engagement.
“HPU is nationally recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus by The Campus Vote Project and provides many successful on-campus voter registration drives and transportation systems for Election Day,” the university representative said.
This fall’s municipal elections will be the first in which voters have to present photo IDs following years of court challenges to the practice.
Other Piedmont Triad colleges seeking approval for their student photo IDs include Wake Forest University, Elon University, N.C. A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University, Bennett College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.