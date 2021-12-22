HIGH POINT — A nationally televised Christmas Eve worship service will put High Point — and, more specifically, High Point University — in a bright spotlight this week.
“A Serenade for Shepherds,” which was filmed Oct. 26 in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center, will be broadcast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on ABC affiliates across the country. The local ABC affiliate, WXLV (ABC-45), will air the special at 5 p.m. Friday.
Televised in partnership with the Interfaith Broadcasting Commission, the special will feature a number of HPU students and faculty members, as well as members of the High Point community. HPU’s University Singers, Women’s Chorus, Men’s Glee Club, Chapel Choir and Chamber Singers will perform holiday music, and several students will read from Scripture.
The Rev. Michael Brown, instructor of biblical studies at HPU, delivers the sermon, titled “A Serenade for Shepherds.” The service also includes the Rev. Preston Davis, HPU’s minister to the university, and the Rev. Frank Thomas, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in High Point.
The school’s festive Christmas decorations also will be featured, including the 58-foot-tall Christmas tree by the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center, billed as “North Carolina’s tallest Christmas tree.”
HPU communications majors served as camera operators, technical directors and production assistants during the filming of the special, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities.
“This special program celebrates the reason for the season — the birth of Jesus Christ,” said HPU spokesperson Allison Lightner. “We hope this broadcast brings millions of viewers peace and hope this Christmas season and in the year ahead.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.