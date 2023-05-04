HPTNWS-05-04-23 HPU

HIGH POINT — A record number of degrees will be bestowed at the 2023 High Point University commencement Saturday that is expected to draw guests from across the country.

The university will host 14,000 visitors during graduation. Degrees will be conferred to more than 1,350 graduating students, the most in the university’s history.

