HIGH POINT — A record number of degrees will be bestowed at the 2023 High Point University commencement Saturday that is expected to draw guests from across the country.
The university will host 14,000 visitors during graduation. Degrees will be conferred to more than 1,350 graduating students, the most in the university’s history.
The commencement speaker will be Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, a philanthropist, entrepreneur and former U.S. ambassador to Finland.
McElveen-Hunter, who’s from Greensboro, is the first woman to chair the American Red Cross. She is also the president and CEO of Pace Communications, the largest independently owned public relations agency in the nation, serving Fortune 500 and leading companies including Wells Fargo, Four Seasons Hotels, Verizon and hundreds of others.
The ceremony will take place on Roberts Hall Lawn on the HPU campus. The event will be livestreamed online.
In case of rain, the ceremony for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science students will be held in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. Commencement is reserved for students, their families and other invited guests.
