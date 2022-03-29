HIGH POINT — Even if you’re not much of an opera fan, the new production debuting this weekend at High Point University will be, well, out of this world.
“Galaxies In Her Eyes,” which will be presented Friday through Sunday in HPU’s Culp Planetarium, is being billed as the first opera ever created for a planetarium.
“The idea was to do something that’s never been done before, something truly innovative,” said Scott MacLeod, associate professor of music at HPU and chairman of the Cultural Programs Committee.
MacLeod helped create the production, along with renowned stage director Kristine McIntyre, award-winning composer Mark Lanz Weiser and librettist Amy Punt.
The opera is a fully professional production featuring musicians from the Winston-Salem Symphony, internationally acclaimed opera singers and director, and a professional technical crew.
The short, family-friendly opera tells the story of Eden, a young girl who dreams of going to the stars. She weaves together the stories of such astronomical pioneers as Annie Jump Cannon, Katherine Johnson and Ada Lovelace — a veritable “sisterhood of science” whose work helps make that journey possible. Across time and space, the women role models instill in Eden such qualities as collaboration, perseverance, a fascination with the unknown, and the importance of doing math homework.
The story’s emphasis on STEM — the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — was intentional, MacLeod said.
“We chose to focus on women and STEM, and the underrepresented figures in STEM who paved the way for us to understand the universe as we do,” he said.
That theme made the planetarium a fitting venue to stage the opera, but it also posed challenges.
“In a traditional planetarium, you sit back in a chair and look at the night sky,” MacLeod said. “Planets are supposed to be dark, but singers are supposed to be lit, so how do you mitigate that? But we’re able to illuminate those singers in a clever way that doesn’t distract from the dome visuals.”
Those visuals are largely being orchestrated by planetarium director Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics at HPU who also serves as the production’s science advisor.
“As the story proceeds, the singers are directly interacting with the content on the dome,” Barlow said. “For example, in one part of the story there’s a landing sequence on Mars, and I’ve programmed the planetarium to make the audience feel like they’re landing on Mars with (Eden).”
Barlow, who grew up loving both science and art, called this production “the most beautiful marriage between arts and sciences that I’ve ever witnessed.”
He thinks the opera’s emphasis on STEM could inspire young children in the greater High Point area to pursue STEM disciplines.
“If we affect just one kid in the audience that way,” Barlow said, “then all of the blood, sweat and tears will be worth it.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
