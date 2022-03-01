HIGH POINT — Russia was seen as a threat by a large percentage of North Carolinians even before the invasion of Ukraine began last week, according to the latest High Point University Poll released Tuesday.
Nearly half, or 45%, of North Carolinians said they see Russia as an enemy of the United States rather than as a partner, at 10%, or competitor, at 27%. And when asked which country they perceive as the single biggest threat to U.S. national security, almost equal proportions of North Carolinians said China and Russia, both at 33%.
The poll of 848 North Carolinians was taken Feb. 11-24.
Nearly half, or 47%, saw Russia’s military buildup near its border with Ukraine as a major threat to U.S. interests, while another 27% said it was a minor threat.
The poll shows that North Carolina residents were paying attention to developments in Europe, said Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Survey Research Center and chairman of the HPU Political Science department.
“And we have evidence in this and other polls that their views of Russia were becoming somewhat more negative,” Kefir said.
About two-thirds, or 66%, see the world becoming more dangerous for the United States and the American people. Nearly half, or 46%, said they feel less safe than a year ago. Only 15% said they feel safer than a year ago.
“North Carolinians have seen the world as an increasingly dangerous place for a while, but there may be shifts in which threats are seen as more serious,” Kefir said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.