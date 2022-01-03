HIGH POINT – The father of a High Point University student is making a large gift to support students, the university announced Monday.
Gary Podell of Long Island, New York, has a long history of supporting HPU’s Fund for Extraordinary Education, which provides scholarship assistance, a press release said. The exact amount of Podell’s donation was not disclosed, but the announcement called it a "seven-figure gift."
“I am honored to be in a position to support HPU and memorialize my father’s legacy at a place that means so much to our family,” Podell said. “I hope that my gift and actions can inspire others to support this great institution that has provided so much for them.”
In honor of Podell’s gift, the Extraordinaire Cinema in the R.G. Wanek Center will be named after his father, Bertram L. Podell, who served in the New York State Assembly and in the U.S. House of Representatives. The multi-use theater offers complimentary films, a faculty film series, special presentations and a large group meeting space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.