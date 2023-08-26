HPTNWS-08-26-23 HPU.jpeg

High Point University’s new housing complex Panther Commons will include retail locations for several local businesses, including a barber shop, nail salon and several restaurants.

HIGH POINT — Shauna Greene is already a small business pioneer in High Point and will soon add another distinction to her resume.

The owner of Anointed Cutz Barbershop on Westchester Drive, she is expanding her shop by opening a location at High Point University’s new student housing complex, Panther Commons.