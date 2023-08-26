HIGH POINT — Shauna Greene is already a small business pioneer in High Point and will soon add another distinction to her resume.
The owner of Anointed Cutz Barbershop on Westchester Drive, she is expanding her shop by opening a location at High Point University’s new student housing complex, Panther Commons.
“I’m the only female-owned barbershop in High Point, and now the only barbershop on campus,” Greene said. “A lot of students travel by Uber to our barbershop, so it’s a great feeling being able to bring the barbershop to them on the campus of High Point University.”
The $92 million, 200,000-square-foot Panther Commons complex at Panther Drive and W. Farris Avenue opened for students last week as fall semester got underway.
Several local businesses will be opening locations there that are expected to be operational within the next month, according to HPU.
In addition to Anointed Cutz Barbershop, the vendors will include Premiere Nails nail salon, a Barberitos restaurant franchise, The Brunch Place, Purple Pie real Italian pizza and a hibachi-style restaurant.
“HPU has a long history of working with local businesses in a variety of ways,” the university said in a statement. “For example, the university started a tradition in recent years to welcome local food trucks to campus every week, and that tradition will continue this year. The food hall does create a new opportunity for local business/franchise owners to have permanent locations on campus, and we are excited that our partnerships with local businesses continue to evolve into creative new ventures.”
Greene said HPU reached out to her about opening a barbershop at Panther Commons. Her shop already had a connection with HPU, distributing free tickets to its basketball games.
“A lot of officials and representatives of High Point University have been following my Facebook page and different social media accounts that I have, and we built great rapport through that and through the basketball season— building a bridge in the community,” she said.
Greene is hiring new employees to operate the Panther Commons location, which will have three barber chairs, be open five days a week, and serve only students — at least for now, she said.
HPU said it created Panther Commons’ amenities based on focus groups and feedback from current students.
For example, another restaurant, The Brunch Place, came about from a large group of students who wanted a place to gather with an “upscale brunch feel,” according to Lyndsey Ayers, assistant vice president for university relations.
The new pizzeria will be operated by Mat Greenberg, owner of High Point Bagels on Eastchester Drive.
Emily Hoang, manager at Premiere Nails & Spa in High Point, said she’s worked with HPU through another local business of hers, the Rice Paper restaurant.
She said she had the idea to open “Panther Polish” nail salon on campus, which will offer manicures, pedicures and waxing.
She said she is hiring five licensed nail technicians to staff the new location, which will be open six days a week.
