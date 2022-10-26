HPTNWS-10-26-22 NURSING.jpg

High Point University Department of Nursing students Kellie Brewer (left) and Piper Dillon take direction from assistant professor of nursing Pamela Rogers in the patient simulation lab.

HIGH POINT — Four High Point University students will achieve a first for them and for the school during an event Saturday.

The students will participate in what’s known as a white coat ceremony, which marks the advancement of the students’ education and training to a level where the four young women can go into the field as part of earning a nursing degree, said Racquel Ingram, the founding chairwoman for the HPU Department of Nursing and a longtime registered nurse.

