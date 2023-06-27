HIGH POINT — A meeting and event space at High Point University has been named in honor of a woman who led a prominent group of women graduates for 13 years.
The university recently dedicated the room where the Steel Magnolias, a group of women who graduated primarily between 1955 and 1965, regularly met as the Anne Kerr Walker Ballroom.
“Now that I am no longer ‘the leader’ of the wonderful group I lovingly call my Maggies, I can honestly say I have given the Steel Magnolias my best effort,” Walker said. “It has been done with love, respect and admiration. I hope they will remain an independent group, that they will maintain their commitment to excellence, honesty and integrity, and that they will continue to succeed, be productive and make a difference in our world.”
Prior to becoming president of the Steel Magnolias, Walker, who graduated from High Point College in 1960, was not very familiar with the group, nor was she a member. However, she enjoyed attending the Steel Magnolias luncheons, where she reconnected with old classmates and friends.
When a few members asked her to be their president, she accepted.
In Walker’s time as president, she increased membership from 30 to 100 by pushing more engaging events, such as her first, a luncheon and fashion show; coordinated a campaign to increase support for the Mariana Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens that resulted in planting almost 200 different species of magnolias throughout campus; and assisted in increasing the Steel Magnolias Endowed Scholarship fund from $3,000 to more than $200,000, allowing the group to award three scholarships of approximately $3,000 each annually.
Aside from enhancing the campus, the Maggies have hosted numerous celebrities and authors for speaking engagements to provide informative and interesting programs.
Walker stepped down in December 2022. For her last meeting as leader, Walker asked questions related to today’s issues in higher education and discussed HPU’s place as the Premier Life Skills University and its well-known call to action, “Choose to be Extraordinary,” said her husband, H. Lindsay Holcomb Jr.
“She stood at that podium as she has done for 13 years, and I was so proud of the incredible job she did,” he said.
He knew then that he wanted her influence and memory to live on in that ballroom forever. This spurred Holcomb to donate $500,000 to HPU’s endowment, and in recognition the university dedicated the ballroom in Walker’s honor.
HPU President. Nido Qubein praised Walker’s dedication.
“To have an alumna as dedicated and driven as Anne Walker has been a blessing,” he said. “She has helped improve the landscape of this campus, assisted in providing support to HPU students, and she has established a strong connection between the university and our alumnae.”
