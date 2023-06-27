HPTNWS-06-27-23 BALLROOM.jpg

Shown at the ballroom are HPU President Nido Qubein, from left, H. Lindsay Holcomb Jr. and Anne Kerr Walker, class of 1960.

HIGH POINT — A meeting and event space at High Point University has been named in honor of a woman who led a prominent group of women graduates for 13 years.

The university recently dedicated the room where the Steel Magnolias, a group of women who graduated primarily between 1955 and 1965, regularly met as the Anne Kerr Walker Ballroom.