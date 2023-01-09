HIGH POINT – The founding dean of High Point University’s new school of optometry is a woman with expertise in pediatric and special needs patients.
Dr. Catherine Heyman’s appointment was announced Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT – The founding dean of High Point University’s new school of optometry is a woman with expertise in pediatric and special needs patients.
Dr. Catherine Heyman’s appointment was announced Monday.
Heyman envisions bringing to optometric education the HPU approach of using experiential learning, emphasizing life skills and interprofessional education, she said in the university’s press release.
“My goal is to create a student-centered, cutting-edge program that will educate future optometric physicians to practice full-scope optometry,” Heyman said. “Optometrists, as primary care practitioners, are well positioned to provide front-line care to all types of patients.”
Heyman previously served as an associate professor and the associate dean of student affairs at Marshall B. Ketchum University’s Southern California College of Optometry, where she earned her doctor of optometry degree in 1993. She also was coordinator of the Special Populations and Pediatric Low Vision Service at the University Eye Center at Ketchum Health and coordinator of the vision program at Beyond Blindness.
During her tenure at the Southern California College of Optometry, Heyman held multiple positions, including chief of the Low Vision Service. She has participated on national committees and lectured nationally on topics of pediatric low vision and optometric treatments of patients with special needs.
“My work with these populations has been especially rewarding because of the often life-changing difference I can make for these special patients,” she said. “It allows these children to have a better quality of life and have access to their world and their environment, which is sometimes so difficult for them and something most of us take for granted.”
The School of Optometry is HPU’s 12th academic school overall and the ninth that the university has established since Dr. Nido Qubein became president in 2005.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.