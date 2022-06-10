HIGH POINT — The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed 11 new members to its Board of Visitors. The board is composed of business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who serve as ambassadors for the university within their communities and participate in activities related to student support, community engagement and fundraising.
The new board members are:
• Steven “Steve” Gaffney, CEO of Shelba D. Johnson Trucking Inc. in Thomasville. Starting his career as an internal auditor for Westinghouse Electric Supply Co. in Pittsburgh, he has since had a successful career in the logistics and transportation industry, holding top jobs with companies including Voyager Transportation, Best Logistics Group, JBS Transportation and Carolina Freightways.
• Charles “Chuck” Greene, attorney. Greene has more than 30 years of experience working with individuals and businesses in High Point, working on a broad range of financial and estate planning matters. Greene earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1985 and his law and master of business administration degrees from Wake Forest University.
• Otis Harris Sr., president of Harris House Furniture Industries in High Point. Harris founded Harris House more than 40 years ago and has an extensive career in the furniture industry spanning 53 years. He also serves in various local organizations and is a founding member of both the Collegiates Band and the Part Time-Party Time Band.
• Matthew “Matt” Heald, owner of Hot Shots Distributing. Along with his wife Lauren, the couple distribute more than 3,000 hot sauce products to more than 6,000 U.S. retailers and restaurants.
• Charity Jackson, CEO and founder of business consulting firm Creative Niche LLC. The company offers services to individuals, businesses and nonprofits. An ordained minister, she also owns Creative Niche Coffee Shop and manages the Historic Ritz Theatre, a 100-seat event venue in the city’s Washington Street Historic District.
• Evan Lagueruela, president of Trinity Furniture. A Thomasville native, Lagueruela has worked in various roles for both PepsiCo and Altizer & Co., joining his family’s furniture business, Trinity Furniture, after several years. Lagueruela’s parents met at HPU (then High Point College) in 1977 and were married shortly after, remaining actively involved with the university as he grew up.
• Jordan Lessard, a financial planner with Edward Jones. Lessard, a High Point native, is a graduate of Wesleyan Christian Academy and later attended Wheaton College, where he was on the men’s varsity soccer and crew teams. He serves as a trustee on several local boards, including Forward High Point, The Salvation Army, The Old Northstate Council and the Lighthouse Project.
• Barry Safrit, chief financial officer for Marsh Furniture Co. At Marsh, a cabinet manufacturing company, he is responsible for the financials and supports the board of directors and its various committees. In addition to his roles at Marsh and HPU, Safrit serves on the boards for the High Point Community Foundation and the N.C. Zoo Society.
• Philip “Anthony” Sedberry Jr., president and CEO of MAC Panel Co. MAC is a tech company specializing in mass interconnect solutions. He has been with the interface connection company for more than 20 years and is involved in many local organizations, including serving as chairman of the board for the Community Clinic of High Point.
• Gary Simon, owner of Simon Jewelers. Simon owns and operates the iconic High Point jewelry store with his wife of 35 years, Sherri Simon. Coming from a family background of jewelry retailers, in 1988 he launched his own store. Through his business, he has supported HPU as a business sponsor of athletics, the Panther Club and student internships. In 2007, Simon Jewelers established the HPU Business Accelerator Fund to encourage and prepare new emerging entrepreneurial students.
• Dr. Edward “Ed” Weller, retired orthopedic surgeon. A graduate of Wake Forest University and the University of Louisville School of Medicine, he practiced orthopedic surgery in High Point for decades. He began his association with HPU in 1985 as the athletic team physician and as an instructor in the developing sports medical program.
