HIGH POINT – A noted interior designer has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program as Designer in Residence.
Gary Inman is known for his work designing luxury resorts, hotels, homes and furnishings, and he also joined HPU last August as an assistant professor of the practice of interior design within the university’s David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design.
“I am particularly excited to use my voice in the industry and my 28 years of experience to inspire and educate the designers of the future,” Inman said in a press release from the university. “The interior design students at High Point University represent a bright promise for a world that is beautiful and sustainable and serves to elevate the human experience. Design is truly central to a well-lived life.”
Inman teaches a full course load in interior design at HPU while working with select clients. His work for clients has earned him 19 American Society of Interior Designers and International Interior Design Association awards and the Elevate Award as the Top Luxury Hospitality Designer. Some of his clients include Hilton Hotels, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Duke University and many corporate leaders.
He also serves on several boards, including the Bienenstock Furniture Library and the International Society of Furniture Designers, is the founder of Hospitality At Market, and speaks at many design industry shows and conferences.
