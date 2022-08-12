HIGH POINT — Nine recent college graduates will spend a year as AmeriCorps volunteers working with organizations in High Point.
For the 10th year, High Point University is providing housing, meals, office space and access to student volunteers for the AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America). The university spends $200,000 a year on the program. VISTAs dedicate a year of service in the city of High Point.
Each VISTA works with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs to address either food insecurity or education. The VISTAs also will serve as a part of HPU’s new Center for Community Engagement, connecting students and faculty to service opportunities in the city.
Lovelle McMichael begins his first year of working with the VISTAs as the assistant director of HPU’s Center for Community Engagement. He brings more than 15 years of experience working in higher education at universities.
• Sarah Barlow, a 2022 HPU international studies graduate from Winston-Salem, will work as the Food Systems VISTA at the High Point Community and Neighborhood Development Division.
• Martin Enriquez, a 2022 HPU political science graduate from Greensboro, will work as the Mentorship VISTA at the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA.
• Alec Garfield, a 2022 HPU biology graduate from Los Osos, California, will serve as the Food Entrepreneurship VISTA at Growing High Point.
• Hari Iyer, a 2022 HPU sports media graduate from Chapel Hill, will serve as an Enrichment VISTA with D-UP, a local nonprofit and after-school program aimed at teaching children how to live healthy lifestyles, and Mega Missions Ministries Community Writing Center, where he will provide tutoring and writing assistance.
• Tosin Opawumi, who is continuing his education at HPU in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program, will work with the Greater High Point Food Alliance as a Food Justice VISTA.
• Zakiya Payne of High Point, whose bachelor’s degree is in multimedia journalism, will work as a Student Engagement VISTA at HPU.
• Iyanna Salters of Wellford, South Carolina, whose degree is in human services, will work at the Macedonia Family Resource Center as a Neighborhood Engagement VISTA.
• Dihandra Williams, a 2022 HPU graduate in journalism from Newburgh, New York, will work as a Museum Volunteer Coordinator VISTA at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum.
• Itamar Zmora of Cincinnati, whose degree is in medical sciences, will work this year at World Relief Triad as an Immigrant and Refugee Youth VISTA.
