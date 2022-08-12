HIGH POINT — Nine recent college graduates will spend a year as AmeriCorps volunteers working with organizations in High Point.

For the 10th year, High Point University is providing housing, meals, office space and access to student volunteers for the AmeriCorps VISTAs (Volunteers in Service to America). The university spends $200,000 a year on the program. VISTAs dedicate a year of service in the city of High Point.

