HIGH POINT – High Point University has been recognized as a 2023-24 College of Distinction.
This is the 13th consecutive year HPU has been honored in the rankings produced by the Colleges of Distinction organization, which says its mission is to identify colleges that are “the best places at which to learn, grow and succeed.”
The organization says on its website that the institutions it recognizes strive for excellence in four overarching areas: student engagement, meaning they provide opportunities that encourage students to make the most of their education; teaching that includes plenty of faculty interaction and feedback to students; a vibrant campus community with many activities; and successful outcomes producing graduates who are superior writers, speakers, and thinkers because their professors have encouraged and challenged them.
HPU also was recognized in the categories of best career development, best business colleges, best education colleges and top colleges of North Carolina. These honors reflect programs that prepare graduates for success in HPU’s Office of Career and Professional Development, Earl N. Phillips School of Business and Stout School of Education.
