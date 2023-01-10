HIGH POINT — High Point University’s nursing program has formally been elevated to a school of nursing, and the program chair has been named the school’s founding dean, the university announced Tuesday.
Racquel Ingram joined HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences in 2021 as founding chair and assistant professor for the Department of Nursing, where she worked to lay the groundwork for a nursing curriculum along with Provost Daniel Erb and Kevin Ford, dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences.
HPU Nido Qubein said at the time that university officials were considering creating a school of nursing, and last year he announced that would happen.
While a nursing department typically offers undergraduate programs, establishing a school of nursing provides opportunities for HPU to develop additional undergraduate and graduate-level programs, Ingram said.
“I am excited about the opportunities to expand our current pre-licensure program and to create additional undergraduate and graduate-level nursing programs,” Ingram said in a press release.
More specifics about graduate-level programs and additional undergraduate programs will be announced soon, she said.
Ingram recently was elected chair of the North Carolina Board of Nursing, with her one-year term starting Jan. 1. Ingram also has chaired and served on several board committees, assisted with regulatory processes, and participated in the development and accomplishment of strategic planning outcomes.
The school of nursing becomes HPU’s 13th academic school. The formation of the 12th, the new school of optometry, was announced on Monday.
Qubein said the school is part of the ongoing growth of the Congdon School of Health Sciences.
“High Point University has an excellent reputation in establishing undergraduate and graduate-level degrees in health care education, and the School of Nursing is a continuation of our commitment to prepare graduates for the world as it will be,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.