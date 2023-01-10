HIGH POINT — High Point University’s nursing program has formally been elevated to a school of nursing, and the program chair has been named the school’s founding dean, the university announced Tuesday.

Racquel Ingram joined HPU’s Congdon School of Health Sciences in 2021 as founding chair and assistant professor for the Department of Nursing, where she worked to lay the groundwork for a nursing curriculum along with Provost Daniel Erb and Kevin Ford, dean of the Congdon School of Health Sciences.

