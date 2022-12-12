HPTNWS-12-13-22 PARTY.jpg

High Point University student Megan McCabe helps party attendee Christie Elliott with a Christmas-inspired craft. Activities at the annual party included dancing, crafts, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University students and community members with disabilities danced the night away at the annual ASPIRE Christmas Dance last week.

The student chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children at HPU co-hosted the special dance with the High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit at the Nathanael S. Morehead Recreation Center.

