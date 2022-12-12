HIGH POINT — High Point University students and community members with disabilities danced the night away at the annual ASPIRE Christmas Dance last week.
The student chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children at HPU co-hosted the special dance with the High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit at the Nathanael S. Morehead Recreation Center.
Activities included dancing, crafts, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus as participants got into the holiday spirit and built friendships.
This event is a way for HPU students to connect with, develop friendships with and support individuals in the High Point community. The Council for Exceptional Children consists of majors from across campus with a common interest in promoting awareness and providing support for individuals with disabilities. The student organization has hosted this event and others over the past 16 years.
Mary Fitzgerald, a junior psychology major, said the dance encourages people to celebrate everyone’s differences.
“This dance is important for students to attend because you make new connections and give back to our amazing community,” she said.
The group will host another dance on Feb. 7 for Valentine’s Day.
