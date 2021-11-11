HIGH POINT – Sacrifice and service were the key words that speakers repeated Thursday at High Point University’s 11th annual Veterans Day Celebration.
More than 1,000 attending the event at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center were invited to have their photo taken with Clark, the bald eagle that soared over the crowd as the HPU Chamber Singers sang “America the Beautiful,” and to take home a long-sleeved purple HPU shirt. Veterans of all military branches were recognized, asked to sign a star and rewarded with patriotic blankets to take home.
HPU President Nido Qubein said the Veterans Day breakfast event grows every year, and this one was livestreamed to reach an even larger audience. Noting the university’s emphasis on teaching life skills, Qubein pointed out nearly 100 student volunteers were on hand to greet, celebrate and assist veterans.
“What good is it to take a class on history and study about Vietnam or Korea or World War II if you’ve never really met a veteran face to face or shook his or her hand and listened to stories of their life experience?” Qubein asked. “We wanted them to understand that their freedom happens because you were willing to sacrifice your life so this country can live on.”
Qubein recognized Lynn Rachel, a 100-year-old World War II Army veteran in the audience who served in the 99th Infantry Division, known as the Battle Babies. Rachel was drafted at age 21 and deployed in 1944 on a landing ship to Normandy. While in Europe, he fought in three major campaigns, including the Battle of the Bulge. Rachel spent most of his adult life in Greensboro and still enjoys having lunch weekly with several of his veteran friends.
“It means everything to me,” Rachel said when asked about the Veterans Day recognition.
Retired Col. Vance Cryer encouraged audience members to reach out to show gratitude for the sacrifice and service of military members, whether active-duty, retired or reserve.
“It’s appropriate that we take time in our busy schedules to honor the service, the sacrifice and the contributions to our servicemen and women,” Cryer said. “From private to general, the service and sacrifices that you have made are honorable. It’s our duty today to pause to tell the stories of those who have gone before or those who have passed on to spread their influence and to carry on.”
During Cryer’s 27 years of service in the Marine Corps, he deployed to the Arabian Gulf on six rotations and was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004 and 2005. As a 2019 Horatio Alger Award recipient, Cryer was recognized for his patriotism, positive influence and care for others. He is now the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.
Veterans are a remnant of our nation’s patriots, a small group who put other priorities aside to fight for the nation and take part in something that is greater than themselves, Cryer said.
“While sacrifice is just a word for so many, in greeting some of you this morning and looking into your thousand-yard stare, I know that sacrifice brings a heavy burden for you,” Cryer said. “Know that your sacrifices are worthy of those who have gone before. Your service and your sacrifice have set the example.”
Alex Hallahan, an HPU senior, said more than $40,000 has been raised by Operation KARE, an initiative of HPU’s Kappa Alpha fraternity, to get special motorized chairs for wounded veterans.
The HPU fraternity inspired the formation of Operation KARE chapters on more than 50 other university campuses, Qubein said.
As the Rev. Frank Thomas gave the benediction to end the celebration, he recognized Vietnam and World War II African-American veterans who had not been welcomed home at the end of their service. He celebrated the commitment of all who were willing to go and give on behalf of their country.
cingram@hpenews.com
