HIGH POINT — High Point University recently welcomed local business owners and city leaders to celebrate HPU’s continued partnerships.
“We are grateful to the many local businesses who welcome the thousands of visitors to the city of High Point annually,” said HPU President Nido Qubein at the recent annual Community Partner Luncheon. “We are High Point’s university, and we want to make sure our community partners know how much we appreciate their continued support in making our families feel at home.”
The annual event honors and thanks local businesses and organizations that play a role in serving the roughly 100,000 visitors HPU brings to the city yearly.
Awards were presented to LaQuinta Hotel (Spirit to Serve Award), High Point Bagels (Crowd Favorite Award) and Beamer Tire (Five-Star Review Award).
