HIGH POINT – High Point University recently honored several alumni as part of its 2021 Homecoming Weekend.
Hundreds of High Point University alumni returned to campus for a variety of events, highlighted by the annual Alumni Awards Ceremony.
Hosted by the Alumni Association, the ceremony honored HPU alumni who have made outstanding accomplishments and demonstrated a commitment to their communities and the university.
Alumni honored included:
• Gene C. Kester, class of 1966, Lifetime Achievement Award: Kester was born in High Point and lived in a house on Fifth Street, which later became part of the High Point University campus. Cottrell Hall now stands there in its place. Kester enjoyed a 35-year career in the furniture industry and served on and participated in numerous organizations and community boards, including the High Point Community Foundation, High Point Rotary Club and High Point Historical Society. He is a life member of the HPU Board of Trustees, and the university named the International Promenade for Kester and his wife, Jane.
• C. David Smith, class of 1981, Alumnus of the Year Award: A High Point native, Smith is owner and president of his family’s local business, Smith and Jennings Inc., a grading and utility company that employs more than 100 people. The company has helped HPU transform over the years, from assisting in the construction of Smith Library in the 1980s to the campus transformation that began in 2005 when HPU President Nido Qubein arrived. Smith has served with various local organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Westchester Country Day School, Communities in Schools, Feeding Lisa’s Kids and the YMCA, which named him Volunteer of the Year in 1996. He was inducted into the YMCA Hall of Fame in 2002. In recognition of their philanthropy and longtime support, HPU named the David and Amy Smith Hospitality Suite in the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center in honor of the family.
• Danita M. Harris, class of 1999, Alumni Service Award: During her time at HPU, she worked in the campus bookstore and has continued her leadership with HPU as a member of the Alumni Board of Directors. Harris also volunteers her time as the financial consultant for HPU student-athletes. A former interior designer and landscaping company owner, she currently is the managing partner of GUICE Wealth Management in New York City.
• Megan E. Oglesby, class of 2015, President’s Award: Since May 2019, Oglesby has served as executive director of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation and is a board member with Forward High Point, High Point Discovered, the High Point Community Foundation, the Greater High Point YMCA, High Point University Say Yes and First Generation Scholarship Committee, and the High Point University Board of Visitors. She also has worked for Old Dominion Freight Line and Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce.
Also honored were the Top 10 Under 10, 10 alumni who graduated within the last 10 years. They included Adam J. Hatem (2011), Landon C. Harris (2013), Linda J. Poplawsk (2013), Janay M. Whittaker (2013), Sarah N. Covington (2014), Chris M. Crawford (2014), Jeffrey D. Berwager (2016), Rosana K. Filingeri (2017) and Cydney C. Hamilton (2018).
