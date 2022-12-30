HPTNWS-12-30-22 TOP 10 HPU.jpg

Construction is underway on the new $90 million Panther Commons for 400 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as several more restaurant and retail options that will be included in the facility. It is expected to be complete in late summer of 2023.

Editor’s note: No. 9 of the top 10 stories of 2022.

HIGH POINT — Even by the standards for growth at High Point University set in the past 15 years, 2022 became a banner year.

